Greens Prairie Elementary students attend Dash for Down Syndrome

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greens Prairie Elementary students had a great time at the Dash for Down Syndrome.

There were games, entertainment, food trucks, a cake walk and more.

The money raised at the event funds social events, education and summer camp to members with Down Syndrome. All the money raised stays in the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in College Station neighborhood
Dustin Shannon Rhodes
Police: Man arrested after police say he posed as an FBI agent, demanding free items
“Britney Romero was a bright and kind freshman here at Texas A&M. From the very first MSA event...
Memorial event planned Thursday night at Aggie Park to honor Britney Romero
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

According to a recently released study, four dozen antarctic ice shelves have shrunk since...
Focus at Four: Large number of Antarctic ice shelves shrinking
Treat of the Day: Grimes County Sheriff's Office receives donated golf cart
Treat of the Day: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office receives donated golf cart
Greens Prairie Elementary students had a great time at the Dash for Down Syndrome
CSISD students attend Dash for Down Syndrome
Friday Evening Weather Update - October 20