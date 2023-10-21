Greens Prairie Elementary students attend Dash for Down Syndrome
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greens Prairie Elementary students had a great time at the Dash for Down Syndrome.
There were games, entertainment, food trucks, a cake walk and more.
The money raised at the event funds social events, education and summer camp to members with Down Syndrome. All the money raised stays in the Brazos Valley.
