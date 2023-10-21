Hearne Eagles fall to Holland Hornets 35-7

Hearne Eagles
Hearne Eagles(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles were defeated by the Holland Hornets with a final score of 35-7.

Hearne’s stadium is still under construction, so the Eagles took on 10th ranked Holland at Brazos Christian.

Hearne put up points early in the first quarter - wide receiver Dereion Mitchell dodged Holland’s attempted smackdown to make a stunning midair catch.

Holland quickly responded with a few touchdowns of their own - number four Gavin Cruz launched the ball to wide receiver Christian Ray Michalek. He then bulldozed his way through Hearne’s defense to widen the score gap even more.

Holland kept their lead over the Eagles with a score of 21-7 at halftime.

