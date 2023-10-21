Leon Kap Strong Alongside Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -

The Centerville tigers picked up a win on October 20th over the Leon cougars. The final score being 56 - 7.

Everyone was wearing there Kap Strong shirts in honor of Kris Kapchinski, who recently passed away.

He was an Athletic Trainer at Centerville whilst his dad is an athletic trainer at Leon. Both schools and communities joined forces to honor and raise money for his children’s education fund.

The Centerville tigers have a home conference game against Normangee on Friday, October 27th. Kickoff is set for 7p at Tiger Stadium.

Leon will have a home conference game against West Hardin from Saratoga, TX on Friday, October 27th. Kickoff is set for 7p at Cougar Stadium.

