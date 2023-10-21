Lorena snaps the states longest active winning streak in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s longest active high school football winning streak came to an end tonight in Franklin.

Leopard’s James Webb made a 34-yard field goal as time expired for the 52-49 victory snapping Franklin’s 39-game winning streak.

“Losing don’t ever feel good,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “I want them to understand it needs to hurt to lose and they don’t really know what that feels like. There’s two ways to respond you can either tuck your tail between your legs or you can bow your neck and go to work next week. That’s how I left that conversation and with the group of kids I’ve got, there’s no doubt in my mind they’re going to bow their neck and go to work.”

The two-time defending state-champions were outscored 31-14 in the second half.

Franklin’s Jayden Jackson had five touchdowns and finished with 182 yards.

The Lions hit the road to Cameron Yoe next week.

