Lorena snaps the states longest active winning streak in Franklin

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s longest active high school football winning streak came to an end tonight in Franklin.

Leopard’s James Webb made a 34-yard field goal as time expired for the 52-49 victory snapping Franklin’s 39-game winning streak.

“Losing don’t ever feel good,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “I want them to understand it needs to hurt to lose and they don’t really know what that feels like. There’s two ways to respond you can either tuck your tail between your legs or you can bow your neck and go to work next week. That’s how I left that conversation and with the group of kids I’ve got, there’s no doubt in my mind they’re going to bow their neck and go to work.”

The two-time defending state-champions were outscored 31-14 in the second half.

Franklin’s Jayden Jackson had five touchdowns and finished with 182 yards.

The Lions hit the road to Cameron Yoe next week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in College Station neighborhood
Dustin Shannon Rhodes
Police: Man arrested after police say he posed as an FBI agent, demanding free items
“Britney Romero was a bright and kind freshman here at Texas A&M. From the very first MSA event...
Memorial event planned Thursday night at Aggie Park to honor Britney Romero
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
Hearne Eagles
Hearne Eagles fall to Holland Hornets 35-7
The Bryan Vikings lost to Midway at Merrill Green Stadium 49-21.
Turnovers plague Bryan in 49-21 loss to Midway
Allen Academy Rams football logo
Allen Academy falls to Pasadena First Baptist
Brenham Cubs
Brenham extends winning streak with 45-28 victory over Rudder