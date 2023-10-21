Madisonville Mustangs gallop past the Gatesville Hornets 46-7

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -- The Madisonville Mustangs scored early and often Friday night, galloping past the Gatesville Hornets 46-7 at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs were the first to get on the board. With the ball on the Hornet 32, Junior Ty Williams made a quick toss to connect with Senior Lorenzo Johnson, who turned on the jets down the sideline and went the distance. After a successful two-point conversion, Madisonville led 8-0.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs started near the goal line. With the ball on the five-yard line, Senior Jeremiah Burns received a quick handoff and dove head-first into the endzone, putting another touchdown on the board.

On the next possession, Gatesville, looking to get back in the game, lined up on the Mustangs’ 38-yard line. The Hornets’ running back couldn’t hold onto the ball and fumbled. Madisonville’s sophomore Tristan Whaley was there to scoop up the ball and go the distance, getting the first of multiple defensive touchdowns to put the Mustangs up 22-0. Later in the quarter, the Mustangs would get a pick-6, putting Madisonville up 29-0.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Madisonville’s Phillip Green Jr. got the handoff on the six-yard line, found an open running lane, and shook off a couple of defenders before crossing the goal line.

The Mustangs’ defense kept the pressure on the Hornet offense the rest of the night, only allowing them to score one touchdown.

Madisonville picked up the win over the Gatesville Hornets 46-7. Madisonville, now 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play, looks to continue their winning ways as they travel to Waco to take on the Connally Cadets next Friday.

The Madisonville Mustang Band was selected as this week’s Friday Football Fever Broken Egg Band of the Week.

