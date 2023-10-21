Navasota was had-picked to host a talent-show competition called “The Sound”

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is hosting a singing competition this weekend called “The Sound of Small Town America.”

“The Sound” is a talent-show competition sponsored by “Inspiration Country Music Association,” or ICMA, that features local artists with big talent.

There are four locations across the U.S. that “The Sound” is taking place and Navasota is one of them.

Navasota was hand-picked by the ICMA because it is known as the Blues Capital of Texas.

The Communications and Marketing Director for the city of Navasota, Lloyd Lively, said the quaint city has a familiar, hometown feeing to it.

“They were originally going to go to College Station, they came through Navasota, saw how much more family-oriented, more quaint it is and said ‘Maybe we ought to do it here.’ And that just got the ball rolling and we welcomed them with big old open arms,” said Lively.

The Inspirational Country Music Association chooses small towns with deep-rooted history to host the competition.

“The inspirational music that our artists are going to be performing probably fits a little more in to what our vibe is here in Navasota,” said Lively.

Host Andrew Marshall says showcasing talent in small towns like Navasota brings opportunity.

“When we’re in an area, artists may be 50 or 100 miles away. So it’s like, ‘C’mon, let’s get the community, let’s bring the music to them,” said Marshall.

This competition is the fourth and final before a national winner is crowned at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

There are five judges and twenty contestants. One of the judges is Todd Tilghman, season 18 winner of The Voice.

One of the judges, Delnora Reed, expresses why the competition is so important.

“I think it’s mostly about the heart. And yes, God gave you talents and gifts and we’re out here tying to use them to the best of our ability. I think it’s about using those gifts and talents for him and one’s heart behind that,” said Reed.

