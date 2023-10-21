Snook Bluejays looses to Falls City Beavers
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Fall City conquers Snook with a final score of 28-0.
Falls City starts out strong with 7 to 0.
Then the Beavers score again when Trey Semlinger punches it in to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Braylon Johnson also scored a touchdown in the first half.
Falls City stays undefeated in district play.
This is the second week in a row the Bluejays were held scoreless.
