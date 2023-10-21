Special Olympics Fall Classic in Aggieland, needing volunteers Saturday

KBTX News 3 at Six(Early Edition)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic is in full swing around Aggieland. Competitions for the 2,000 athletes kicked off Thursday, with a celebration happening Friday evening.

The opening ceremonies will be held at Edible Field in Bryan beginning at 7 p.m. with a parade and torch walk. This will end with a celebration and dancing.

Competitions happening during the day around town include swimming, bocce, softball, golf and FUNdamental sports.

These events continue on Saturday, where Volunteer Service Manager, Mary Buford, says they need some extra hands.

“We’re really encouraging the community to come out we could really use assistance with our bocce competition and our swimming competition. Bocce is going on here at Veterans Park, and we need assistance this afternoon definitely [Saturday] all day and also for swimming, which will be over at the Texas A&M Natatorium,” Buford said.

Anyone willing to volunteer is encouraged to stop by the park, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station, or the natatorium, 202 Student Recreation Center in College Station, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers will be given duties like refereeing and helping the competitions move forward. Information for Saturday’s schedule can be found here.

Anyone under the age of 15 can volunteer with a parent.

