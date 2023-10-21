Sponsor a table for a night of fun at the Junior League Charity Ball

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing and raising money for a good cause.

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is gearing up for their annual Charity Ball.

This year the event will be at Legends Event Center in Bryan’s Midtown Park. The theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”

“Some people come here for a season, and they decide Bryan-College Station is an awesome place to be, and they stay here,” said Kim Sailor, the Junior League’s Vice President of Communication. “Bryan-College Station is our home and there’s no place like it, and donating to the Junior League helps fund many things in this community,” she added.

Proceeds from the Charity Ball directly impact our area through the Junior League’s signature projects: Stuff the Bus and Load the Locker, their community grants program and college scholarships.

Tables are now available. You can purchase one through an annual Junior League sponsorship. Contact sponsorships@jlbcs.org for more information.

Individual tickets will be on sale at a later date.

The annual Junior League Charity Ball will be on Dec. 9 from 6:30 until 11 p.m.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in College Station neighborhood
Dustin Shannon Rhodes
Police: Man arrested after police say he posed as an FBI agent, demanding free items
“Britney Romero was a bright and kind freshman here at Texas A&M. From the very first MSA event...
Memorial event planned Thursday night at Aggie Park to honor Britney Romero
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

Greens Prairie Elementary students had a great time at the Dash for Down Syndrome
Greens Prairie Elementary students attend Dash for Down Syndrome
According to a recently released study, four dozen antarctic ice shelves have shrunk since...
Focus at Four: Large number of Antarctic ice shelves shrinking
Treat of the Day: Grimes County Sheriff's Office receives donated golf cart
Treat of the Day: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office receives donated golf cart
Friday Evening Weather Update - October 20
KBTX News 3 at Six(Early Edition)
Special Olympics Fall Classic in Aggieland, needing volunteers Saturday