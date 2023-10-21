Sponsor a table for a night of fun at the Junior League Charity Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing and raising money for a good cause.

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is gearing up for their annual Charity Ball.

This year the event will be at Legends Event Center in Bryan’s Midtown Park. The theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”

“Some people come here for a season, and they decide Bryan-College Station is an awesome place to be, and they stay here,” said Kim Sailor, the Junior League’s Vice President of Communication. “Bryan-College Station is our home and there’s no place like it, and donating to the Junior League helps fund many things in this community,” she added.

Proceeds from the Charity Ball directly impact our area through the Junior League’s signature projects: Stuff the Bus and Load the Locker, their community grants program and college scholarships.

Tables are now available. You can purchase one through an annual Junior League sponsorship. Contact sponsorships@jlbcs.org for more information.

Individual tickets will be on sale at a later date.

The annual Junior League Charity Ball will be on Dec. 9 from 6:30 until 11 p.m.

