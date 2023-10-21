Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins a regular season ending road trip with Sunday’s 1 p.m. match against the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The match will be televised nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill Loyden (color) on the call.

The SEC Tournament picture is foggy for much of the league and it is no different for the Aggies and Volunteers. Texas A&M tops the SEC Western Division with a 3-1-1 mark and has chance to earn one of the top two seeds in Thursday’s regular season finale at LSU. In the overall league standings, the Aggies are sixth place with 11 points on a 3-3-2 mark. Tennessee is in the 10th and spot, but sit just two points behind Texas A&M with a 2-3-3 league ledger.

The Aggies boast a league-high 10 players with multiple goals and Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are the only SEC teams with seven players to notch three or more goals.

Among SEC opponents, Tennessee has been the Aggies’ toughest nut to crack. The Volunteers own a 7-2-0 edge in the all-time series, including 6-2-0 as fellow conference brethren. Tennessee owns a 4-1-0 edge in games played in Knoxville, including a 3-0 victory in the 2018 Sweet 16.

Texas A&M’s first win in the series came in 2014 when Shea Groom recorded a hat trick in the Aggies’ first-ever Turn It Gold Game for a 3-0 triumph. In 2020, the Maroon & White earned a 3-1 win in Knoxville with Lauren Geczik recording a brace in the first 39 minutes.

The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio in the 12th Man Mobile app with David Ellis and Thomas Dick on the call.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.