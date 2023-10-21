Turnovers plague Bryan in 49-21 loss to Midway

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings lost to Midway at Merrill Green Stadium 49-21 Friday night.

The Vikings found themselves in a 14-0 hole halfway through the first quarter, and they were down 21-0 at the break.

Bryan was able to cut the deficit to two scores, but couldn’t overcome the Panthers.

The Vikings are on the road at Hutto next week before they round out the regular season at home hosting Harker Heights on Thursday November 2.

