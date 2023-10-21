Your Vote Counts 2023: Bryan ISD Board of Trustees Place 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The seat for Bryan ISD’s Board of Trustees Place 2 is up for vote this November.

Three candidates are vying for the spot: Prentiss Madison, Christasha “Chrissy” Ransome, and incumbent and current Board President Julie Harlin. While this is a seat that represents northeast Bryan, voters across the district can have their voices heard.

When asked to introduce themselves, the three candidates responded below.

“I’m Prentiss Madison, a lifetime resident of Bryan, Texas, who has been involved in the local government since early 2000 starting off with the Parks and Recreation Board on up to the Zoning Board of Adjustments and then to the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee, and later served on the city council for six years,” Candidate Madison said.

“I’m a product to Bryan ISD, love being a part of the community. You know, I’m very active in the churches here locally, in a singing group Blessed and Delivered and also just having a hand in different things that’s going on in the community, gradually getting more involved than what I was really wanting to you know, be a part of what is currently happening in the community with the growth that’s coming here,” Ransome said.

“I’m a parent, I’m a professor, I’m a former High School teacher. I’m an Aggie graduate, I work at Texas A&M, I’ve been to schools all over the state for my professional role. But being a board member is really a way for me to give back to my community,” Candidate Harlin said.

Over the past year, public school conversations were dominated by legislators debating school vouchers, which could give families taxpayer money to send their kids to private schools. Over the past month, local leaders have expressed a need for equal payments for students. The candidates were asked about their opinions on the issue.

“I’m still learning about all those topics, you know familiar with them but not enough to actually give an opinion on it because you know, once I’m actually in the role I will be able to give an opinion on how I feel the district should move on there. But at this time, I’m really just making sure that I stay educated on what’s going on with, you know, with the senate bill about the vouchers and what’s trying to be passed and how it would positively or negatively affect our district,” Ransome said.

“I’m very disappointed in our leadership. I feel like they are holding public schools hostage on a choice that makes no sense to me at a time when we’re calling for fiscal responsibility and transparency. It does not make sense to take public money and give it to private entities with no accountability,” Harlin said.

“Right now parents do have a choice of sending their kids to public schools, private schools or charter schools. But I don’t think we need to take away from the crippling school districts because right now the money is very low for the school districts that they get, and if anything, we need to be improving funding for the school districts in the state of Texas not taking it away,” Prentiss said.

As voters head to the polls, the candidates said there were a few things they wanted people to keep in mind.

“I believe Brian ISD is a great place to be. My son went through Bryan K through 12. I’ve lived in my current residence for 20 years. I’ve lived in the community for almost 30. I didn’t grow up here but got here as fast as I could. This is an amazing place to be,” Harlin said.

“I understand budgets, making sure that those tax dollars don’t go to waste, and then that the community is very proud of the school district and the way they are using their tax dollars,” Madison said.

“If you choose to vote for me, I’m going to continue to fight hard for every single one of you guys up until election day and even after no matter what the outcome is,” Ransome said.

Early voting begins Monday and election day is November 7.

