A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus Georgia, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to Georgia Sunday afternoon in Reed Arena, 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-18).

Georgia (13-7, 4-4 SEC) came out aggressive in the first, as it held a three-point advantage at the media timeout, 15-12. The Aggies (14-6, 6-4 SEC) battled back and survived a pair of match points but came up just short as the Bulldogs stole the opener, 25-23.

The squads traded points to open the second, with Georgia holding a one-point lead at the halfway point, 15-14. The teams continued to fight back-and-forth; however, the Bulldogs doubled their advantage in the match (25-22).

Once again nothing separated the teams at the beginning of the third frame, as they were knotted at 10. Despite a strong push from A&M throughout the set, Georgia won the third frame (25-18) and match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Tennessee to face the Volunteers Sunday with first serve set for 2 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match.…

“Georgia is a good team. I don’t think we came out and played our game today. Our tanks seemed to be running low physically and emotionally halfway through conference play. I’m happy we can get some rest and recharge before heading to Knoxville.”

Morrison on what the team’s focus is moving forward…

“We need to get our offense firing. We have been doing some player specific work and I am excited to see that pay off in future games. We need to dive into the details and make sure we get our train back on the tracks.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Bianna Muoneke – 12 kills – .357 hitting percentage – 6 digs

Logan Lednicky – 11 kills – .348 hitting percentage

Caroline Meuth – 10 kills – 4 digs

Ava Underwood – 12 digs

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.