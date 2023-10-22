College Station boys’ basketball hosts media day

College Station boys' basketball media day
College Station boys' basketball media day(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The high school basketball season is just a couple of weeks away and the College Station boys’ team had their annual locker room unveiling on Sunday.

The Cougars hosted a media day where they took team and individual pictures and they also unveiled some new uniforms for the 2023-24 season. The team’s parents helped decorate the varsity locker room and the players got to see it for the first time.

”We’re expecting some big things. It’s for the kids,” explained head coach Jerron Reese. “A lot of times they won’t get this opportunity to go onto the next level and have a locker room unveiling and media day. We do this to start our season every year to give the kids something to look forward to,” Reese added.

“It’s always nice to go in the locker room,” junior guard/forward David Toussaint said. “Obviously there’s a lot of decoration in there. The parents took their time, and we’re just thankful for them to do that for us,” Toussaint added.

“He got us some new purple ones that were inspired by Kansas State basketball, and they’re pretty sick,” senior guard Cody Dixon said.

“The purple ones are really nice. They’re a good look because we only had white and black, so adding some color is nice,” Toussaint added.

The Cougars also spoke on their expectations heading into the season.

“Putting more banners on that wall right there,” junior guard Braylen Wortham exclaimed. “That’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m ready to go through everybody through district, go into the playoffs, and go as deep as we can. Do something that we haven’t done for the last four years,” Wortham added.

College Station will have a scrimmage against Bryan on November 4th before starting the season at home on November 10th.

