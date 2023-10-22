No. 4 Aggies Win First Road Test of Season, 10-9

STILLWATER, Okla.- The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team won in thrilling fashion defeating No. 5 Oklahoma State, 10-9, Saturday afternoon at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center.

A late re-ride in Flat proved to be the deciding moment of the meet as Texas A&M’s Maggie Nealon secured the meet winning point after a ride of 66 defeating Oklahoma State’s Ella Reinauer score of 64. The Texas A&M (3-0) victory marked its first over Oklahoma State (1-3) since 2018.

“I’m proud of the entire team today,” head coach Tana McKay said. “They came out prepared and fought for every step. It’s very difficult to beat Oklahoma State on their home turf, but this team showed what they are capable of accomplishing.”

Other Aggies scoring in Flat include Devan M. Thomas with a 69 and Rylee Shufelt with a 75. Shufelt finished with Most Outstanding Performer honors in the event.

The Maroon & White jumped out to an early lead winning Fences, 3-1. Alexa Leong kept her perfect record for the 2023-24 season intact, earning a point with a score of 82. Most Outstanding Performer winner Brooke Brombach, along with Kate Egan, each registered 84′s to score points.

In Horsemanship, Texas A&M tacked on two more points but ultimately fell in the event, 3-2. Registering points for the Maroon & White were Cori Cansdale (71.5) and Hanna Olaussen (75.5).

Keesa Luers (71) and Most Outstanding Performer Mattie Gustin (72) tallied points for the Maroon & White in Reining but the Aggies would come up short again by a score of 3-2.

Texas A&M travels to the 2023 NCEA defending national champions No. 3 SMU on Thursday Oct. 26 with the first ride scheduled for 3 p.m.

