Parsons Mounted Cavalry celebrates 50-year anniversary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of Texas A&M’s Parsons Mounted Cavalry Unit.

PMC is a special unit within the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M and it is one of the nation’s only mounted cavalry units.

A celebratory event, open to the public, was held at Fiddler’s Green in College Station on Saturday.

The coordinator of the celebration, Mason Doige, comments on what being a part of the unit means to him.

“Every cav jock- we wear that cord, we get to take pride in the cord. We get to ride horses, we also have to come out here and work,” said Doige.

During the event, they had tours of the facility, a display of their wagons and cannons for photo opportunities, and a painting reveal.

The 1974 PMC Commanding Officer, Michael Collins, recollects his time as the commanding officer from 50 years ago.

“I’ve told many people that if I had to live one year of my life for the rest of my life, it would have been my senior year putting this together,” said Collins.

The current commanding officer, Chaz Garcia mentions how this unit will set members up for success in the future.

“Our primary goal is to develop leaders within so that they can then go into their professional lives,” said Garcia.

The special unit has changed over the years but one thing remains.

“They learn the value of good hard work and how it pays off. And their accomplishments, they know what they have done and it it equips them for their future life, that they can put in the hard work and get rewarded for it,” said Collins.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.