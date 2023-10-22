Temple 3-year-old starts his own business selling paletas

Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business...
Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business owner.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business owner. In July he started M&M Paletas setting up shop at various events and festivals in Temple and surrounding communities.

It’s a pretty sweet deal for Mareck who serves flavors like lime and cookies and cream from his paleta cart.

”We learn about where we put our money,” his mother Katie Gomez said.

It all started when Mareck’s parents went to the store several times and noticed that the toddler always wanted a toy. That added up quickly, and they realized they couldn’t afford one every single trip.

”My husband came up with the idea he could have anything he wants as long as he works for it,” Katie said.

So M&M Paletas was born.

”M is his name Mareck and M is for his brother Malik,” Katie said.

Out of Mareck’s earnings 30% go towards savings, 25% to pay back business supplies, 10% for tithing and 35% for toys.

”I ask him every time how much do you want to put in the bank? It’s pretty consistently about 30%” Katie said.

Mareck is also learning about goal setting through his paleta cart. Whenever he and his family visit the store they let him pick out a toy that he can only buy if he gets enough money.

It’s these lessons that his parents hope he’ll carry with him forever.

”We want him to know that you can have anything in life if you work for it,” Katie said.

The plan is to eventually have Mareck’s 9-month-old brother, Malik, help with the business. The paleta cart’s next stop will be at the Harker Heights Dia de los Muertos festival at Carl Levin Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot near Knight Club at the corner of...
Four people shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
Touch-a-Truck
Touch-A-Truck hosted by ASCO Equipment benefits K9s4COPS
Kids got to experience a bit of Halloween a few weeks early on Saturday with the return of...
Trunk or Treat brings Halloween fun early
here’s a new destination to hang out during game day weekends in College Station.
Hotel McCoy invites community to “I Didn’t Get Tickets To Zach Bryan” Party
The Bryan Police Department held a Job Fair and Open House with the hopes of finding inspired...
Bryan Police Department opens doors to public for recruitment

Latest News

The Men Making Moves Scholarship Foundation is looking for sponsors for this year’s 2023 bike...
Men Making Moves looking for sponsors for bike and scooter drive
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Congressman Pete Sessions discusses his bid to become the next Speaker of the U.S. House
Early voting in Texas begins Monday
2023 General Election early voting begins Monday
Halloween weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of spooky events for people of all...
Weekend Lineup: Haunting events to celebrate Halloween
Forecast rainfall chance for the Brazos Valley over the next 8 days
Rain returns to the Brazos Valley for October’s finale