Touch-A-Truck hosted by ASCO Equipment benefits K9s4COPS

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Late Night(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was quite the site in the parking lot of Post Oak Mall Saturday. Kids In costumes got to take the driver’s seat of big equipment.

ASCO Equipment in Bryan hosted its second annual Spooktacular Touch-a-Truck event. Children had the opportunity to see tractors and equipment, along with municipal vehicles.

Kids who dressed for Halloween received a free queso card courtesy of Masfajitas.

Money raised benefits a local non-profit and ASCO matches 100-percent.

“This year we did K9s4COPS. We actually did them last year too. Last year with this event we actually raised enough money to sponsor Taps, which is the new Texas A&M explosive unit,” said ASCO Branch Manager Tolby Wilcox.

K-9 Taps is the third dog on the force at the Texas A&M Police Department. They help officers on incidents for suspicious packages or even bomb threats to stadiums and buildings.

The mission of K9s4COPS is to build a safer future by donating fully trained k9s to communities and schools.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot near Knight Club at the corner of...
Four people shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
City of College Station opens expanded Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant
City of College Station opens expanded Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant
Mario Maldonado Ortiz
Bryan man arrested after crashing into stopped DPS vehicle and fleeing
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas
College Station Police Department
City of College Station addresses court filing related to deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

There was a celebratory event at Fiddler’s Green for the public to attend
Parsons Mounted Cavalry celebrates 50-year anniversary
Kids got to experience a bit of Halloween a few weeks early on Saturday with the return of...
Trunk or Treat brings Halloween fun early
Saturday Evening Weather Update - October 21
Bryan High 1983 & 1984 teams honored
Bryan High 1983 & 1984 teams honored