Touch-A-Truck hosted by ASCO Equipment benefits K9s4COPS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was quite the site in the parking lot of Post Oak Mall Saturday. Kids In costumes got to take the driver’s seat of big equipment.

ASCO Equipment in Bryan hosted its second annual Spooktacular Touch-a-Truck event. Children had the opportunity to see tractors and equipment, along with municipal vehicles.

Kids who dressed for Halloween received a free queso card courtesy of Masfajitas.

Money raised benefits a local non-profit and ASCO matches 100-percent.

“This year we did K9s4COPS. We actually did them last year too. Last year with this event we actually raised enough money to sponsor Taps, which is the new Texas A&M explosive unit,” said ASCO Branch Manager Tolby Wilcox.

K-9 Taps is the third dog on the force at the Texas A&M Police Department. They help officers on incidents for suspicious packages or even bomb threats to stadiums and buildings.

The mission of K9s4COPS is to build a safer future by donating fully trained k9s to communities and schools.

