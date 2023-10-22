Trunk or Treat brings Halloween fun early

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids got to experience a bit of Halloween a bit early on Saturday with the return of Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat.

The event took place in the Bryan High School parking lot. It was put on by the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department and the Bryan High School Theater. There was trunk-or-treating, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, face painting and more. The movie Hocus Pocus was also playing.

“Everybody comes and sets up their trunk. It’s a nice little trick-or-treat session for the kids,” Forrest Gamble, Bryan High School Head Theater Director said.

While the event was created to provide the community with some safe fun, it had another purpose. Entry was obtained by donating five canned goods or cash, which is then donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“With the holidays coming up, with November coming up, it is kind of a way of giving back to the community, making sure everybody who maybe isn’t as fortunate is taken care of so we can all help out,” Gamble said.

This was the sixth time Trunk or Treat has been held and this year was bigger than the last, Gamble said.

“We appreciate everybody coming out,” Gamble said. “We’re looking to make this bigger and better every year, collect more donations, have more people join. I believe we’re at around 42 people this year and we’re always looking to make it bigger and better for next year.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.