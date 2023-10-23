2023 General Election early voting begins Monday
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting in Texas for the 2023 General Election begins Monday.
Registered voters may vote at any early voting location in the county you live in.
In Brazos county, there are five polling locations.
- Arena Hall 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas
- Brazos County Election Administrator Office 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas
- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility 1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas
- Galilee Baptist Church 804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas
- Memorial Student Center- Room L526 275 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station, Texas
For dates and times, click here. If you live outside of Brazos County, we have compiled links to your county’s voting locations.
Early voting runs through November 3rd.
Election day is November 7th.
