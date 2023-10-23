2023 General Election early voting begins Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting in Texas for the 2023 General Election begins Monday.

Registered voters may vote at any early voting location in the county you live in.

In Brazos county, there are five polling locations.

For dates and times, click here. If you live outside of Brazos County, we have compiled links to your county’s voting locations.

Early voting runs through November 3rd.

Election day is November 7th.

