8 abducted children found safe; woman arrested

Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.
Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDERSON, Calif. (KAIT/Gray News) - Eight Arkansas children were rescued from an abduction in California, police said.

According to an Anderson, California, Police Department media release, a concerned citizen noticed six children were with a woman who displayed “bizarre behavior” on Saturday.

That person contacted authorities asking for them to do a welfare check on the woman.

Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.
Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they found the woman with six children parked in a Dodge pickup truck with Arkansas plates.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rogers, Arkansas, was the woman identified with the children and was arrested on a warrant from Arkansas for the abduction of eight children, authorities said.

Officers said Fullerton later told them the other two children were at a residence in the Cottonwood, California, area.

All eight children found had been listed as abducted.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.
Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they discovered that Fullerton was the biological mother of the children who had lost custodial rights.

Fullerton was taken to the Shasta County Jail on her Arkansas arrest warrant.

The children were reunited with their guardian parents from their adoptions in Arkansas.

