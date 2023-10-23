Astros reliever Abreu appeals suspension for throwing at García, pitches in Game 6 of ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros reliever Bryan Abreu pitched in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series on Sunday night after appealing the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers in the previous game.

Abreu's status was uncertain for Game 7 on Monday night, the same day his hearing was scheduled before John McHale Jr., special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred. The pitcher would be unavailable if the suspension is upheld and the ruling immediately enforced, and that would leave Houston a player short because the team would not be allowed to replace him on the active 26-player roster.

"That could be a huge blow. I thought about using him two innings today, had the decision been made," Astros manager Dusty Baker said after his team's 9-2 loss in Game 6. "But you'd hate to have the fine and the suspension go past tomorrow and then I wouldn't have had Abreu tomorrow, had he gone two innings."

Because of the appeal, Abreu was eligible to pitch in Game 6. He worked the eighth inning and struck out García before giving up an RBI double to Mitch Garver that extended Texas’ lead to 4-2.

That was García's fourth strikeout in the game, but he hit a grand slam off Ryne Stanek in the ninth.

Baker was just hoping for more clarity on Abreu.

“You wish you had a decision. You wish you had some final decision about his status. So we took a shot there,” said Baker, whose team is trying to reach the World Series for the third year in a row. “Hopefully some of this will be postponed and we’ll have him tomorrow as well.”

MLB said Saturday all six umpires determined Abreu intentionally threw at García in the eighth inning Friday in Game 5 when he drilled the slugger on the left arm with a 98 mph fastball.

Two innings earlier, García spiked his bat and took a slow trot around the bases after his towering three-run homer gave Texas a 4-2 lead at Globe Life Field.

In suspending Abreu, MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.”

The right-hander's pitch angered García and prompted a bench-clearing scuffle that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed and Houston won 5-4 on Jose Altuve's three-run homer in the ninth. Abreu, García and Baker were all ejected.

Abreu, also fined for the pitch, is one of Houston's top relievers and has a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances this postseason.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb