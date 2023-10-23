Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center

File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 22, 2023. UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to update members today on bargaining with Detroit automakers as strikes against the companies head into their sixth week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against big Detroit automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis.

The union says that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company.

The newest strike action comes just three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford, last week said it had the best offer of the three.

The union went on strike Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company. About 40,000 workers are now on strike against all three automakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot near Knight Club at the corner of...
Four people shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
Touch-a-Truck
Touch-A-Truck hosted by ASCO Equipment benefits K9s4COPS
Kids got to experience a bit of Halloween a few weeks early on Saturday with the return of...
Trunk or Treat brings Halloween fun early
here’s a new destination to hang out during game day weekends in College Station.
Hotel McCoy invites community to “I Didn’t Get Tickets To Zach Bryan” Party
The Bryan Police Department held a Job Fair and Open House with the hopes of finding inspired...
Bryan Police Department opens doors to public for recruitment

Latest News

A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG,...
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
World’s oldest dog dies at age 31
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert
FILE - President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South...
Biden names technology hubs for 32 states and Puerto Rico to help the industry and create jobs