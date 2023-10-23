Men Making Moves looking for sponsors for bike and scooter drive

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Men Making Moves Scholarship Foundation is looking for sponsors for this year’s 2023 bike and scooter drive.

Last year the non-profit was able to give out more than 300 bicycles to kids all across the Brazos Valley. When KBTX spoke to them last year, they said their goal for this year was to give away at least 500 bikes.

Those interested are asked to contact triplem77868@gmail.com.

2023 Bike and Electric Scooter Drive!!! It's that time of year again and we are looking for sponsors for the following... Posted by Men Making Moves Scholarship Foundation on Saturday, October 14, 2023

