Rodrigues in Third Place after Day One of Furman Intercollegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Texas A&M men’s golf senior Daniel Rodrigues opened the Furman Intercollegiate with rounds of 1-under 70 and 6-under 65 Sunday to sit in third place heading into the final round.

Rodrigues’ two-round tally of 7-under 135 at The Furman Golf Club, which plays at par 71 and 7,005 yards, is one stroke behind the co-leaders Paul Conroy of Chattanooga and Erik Johansson of Campbell.

Michael Heidelbaugh and Vishnu Sadagopan are also in the top 10, tied for ninth place at 3-under 139. The duo flip-flopped rounds of 68 and 71 with Heidelbaugh going sub-70 the first round and Sadagopan firing the 3-under the second round.

Texas A&M is in third place heading into Monday’s final round. The Maroon & White carded rounds of 7-under 284 and 4-under 280 to end the day at 11-under. Furman leads the field at 22-under 546 on its home course. Chattanooga is three strokes back at 19-under 549.

Jack Usner, playing as an individual in his second career tournament, is in 15th place at 2-under 140 (69-71).

Aaron Pounds and Phichaksn Maichon rounded out the Aggie fivesome with two-round scores of 4-over 146. Joe Stover, making his collegiate debut playing as an individual, is tied for 36th place at 2-over 144.

The third-round trophy chase has the Aggies paired with first-place Furman and second-place Chattanooga teeing off with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

DAY ONE RESULTS

