Weekend Lineup: Haunting events to celebrate Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of spooky events for people of all ages.

Halloween Town: Downtown Bryan will be filled with ghouls, heroes and much more for the 4th Halloween Town in Downtown Bryan.

The free event will feature trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, a dance floor for the kids and much more. It will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road.

It will be on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

More information can be found at this link.

Owl-O-Ween: The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Owl-O-Ween on Friday from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

According to the website, admission to the museum and discovery room with the live Halloween animals will be free, but tickets will need to be purchased for the carnival games, concessions and haunted woods tours.

There will also be crafts, face painting, and educational booths.

Those looking for information can learn more here.

Halloween Party and Vendor Market: Kinderhill Brew Lab will be holding a Halloween Party and Vendor Market on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

The event will feature a costume contest for kids, adults and even pets starting a 5 p.m.

There will be “spooktacular drinks” as well as a ton of candy.

More information can be found here.

Spooky Cellar Tour: Messina Hof Winery will be hosting a Spooky Cellar Tour on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Those in attendance will begin their night with a glass of “sparkling ghost wine” while touring the estate and hearing about the history of both the winery and the area.

The tour will take guests to the winery’s “spooky cellar room” to taste various wines.

Information can be found at this link.

