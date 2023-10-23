Weekend Lineup: Haunting events to celebrate Halloween

Halloween weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of spooky events for people of all...
Halloween weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of spooky events for people of all ages.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of spooky events for people of all ages.

Halloween Town: Downtown Bryan will be filled with ghouls, heroes and much more for the 4th Halloween Town in Downtown Bryan.

The free event will feature trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, a dance floor for the kids and much more. It will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road.

It will be on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

More information can be found at this link.

Owl-O-Ween: The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Owl-O-Ween on Friday from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

According to the website, admission to the museum and discovery room with the live Halloween animals will be free, but tickets will need to be purchased for the carnival games, concessions and haunted woods tours.

There will also be crafts, face painting, and educational booths.

Those looking for information can learn more here.

Halloween Party and Vendor Market: Kinderhill Brew Lab will be holding a Halloween Party and Vendor Market on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

The event will feature a costume contest for kids, adults and even pets starting a 5 p.m.

There will be “spooktacular drinks” as well as a ton of candy.

More information can be found here.

Spooky Cellar Tour: Messina Hof Winery will be hosting a Spooky Cellar Tour on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Those in attendance will begin their night with a glass of “sparkling ghost wine” while touring the estate and hearing about the history of both the winery and the area.

The tour will take guests to the winery’s “spooky cellar room” to taste various wines.

Information can be found at this link.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot near Knight Club at the corner of...
Four people shot in College Station shopping center parking lot
City of College Station opens expanded Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant
City of College Station opens expanded Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant
The Bryan Police Department held a Job Fair and Open House with the hopes of finding inspired...
Bryan Police Department opens doors to public for recruitment
Navasota was had-picked to host a talent-show competition called “The Sound”
Navasota was hand-picked to host a talent-show competition
Brazos County Executive Committee issues resolution opposing CSISD bonds
Brazos County Executive Committee issues resolution opposing CSISD bonds

Latest News

Forecast rainfall chance for the Brazos Valley over the next 8 days
Rain returns to the Brazos Valley for October’s finale
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas. (File)
Congressman Pete Sessions discusses his bid to become the next Speaker of the U.S. House
Sunday Night Weather Update 10/22
Sunday Afternoon Weather Update - October 22
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win