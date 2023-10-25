Fox News Anchor Bret Baier to discuss new children’s book at Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Fox News anchor and author of a new graphic novel is coming to Aggieland.

Bret Baier, New York Times bestselling author, Fox News Chief Political Anchor, and host of Special Report with Bret Baier, will discuss his new book, “Duel Across Time”, at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and is free to attend.

This is the first book in a new time-bending graphic novel series about kids who use their love of history to thwart an evil time traveler’s scheme to change the past -- recommended for students in grades 3-8.

Each student who attends the event will receive a copy of the new book, courtesy of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum and the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.

You can make a reservation by clicking on the link or by calling 979-691-4006.

The George Bush Presidential Library also invites Scouts, Scout leaders, American Heritage Girls and everyone interested in civic literacy to the George Bush Library on Saturday, November 4, at 9:30 a.m. to a presentation with Ambassador Sichan Siv.

The event will help Scouts partially complete the requirements of their Citizenship in the World Merit Badge.

Prior to the event, attendees are encouraged to read Ambassador’s Siv’s best-selling autobiography, “Golden Bones”, in honor of America’s 232nd Independence Day.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

