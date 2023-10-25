College Station City Leaders take another swing at expanding access to baseball fields

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is reaching out to the community for input on the future of its baseball parks. A public meeting was held Wednesday at City Hall to get feedback from the community.

Previous plans to add more ball fields in College Station were put on hold, but now, city leaders are taking another swing at the idea. This comes after soil issues were discovered at the location of the park in Midtown. A report from city staff showed the park contained insufficient soil that would cost the city a minimum of $10 million to fix.

On most days, you’ll find travel baseball player Madelyn Schmidt at a College Station baseball field but on Wednesday, she’s at City Hall sharing her love of baseball and why more fields are needed.

“There are fields here but like I feel like more fields would be better for more people that would want to play baseball,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt plays for the College Station Scrappers and wrote a letter to city leaders which you can find the recording below.

In August, the College Station City Council instructed staff to halt construction on the Texas Independence Ballpark due to soil issues. The City Council had previously approved Four-Diamond sports fields last October, with hopes of starting play in 2024. Now, the city is asking the public whether they still need or want these ballfields and which age groups would benefit the most.

“So far, most of the feedback has been, ‘Hey, we do need more baseball fields.’ Some of them are saying we need the smaller-sized fields for the youth, some are saying we need larger-sized fields for adults, but primarily we’ve gotten a lot of feedback saying that more fields are still needed,” said College Station Director of Capital Project Jennifer Cain.

“So, there was additional funding that was not spent on Texas Independence Ballpark, and that’s what the council is considering wherever we’re looking at future baseball fields and then what can we do with that property for our future Southeast Park,” Cain added.

During a council meeting last month, representatives from the College Station Little League expressed their support for more fields. Some of those same leaders attended Wednesday’s meeting. Mark Ponder is the President of the College Station Little League. He says more fields are needed, and he’s glad the city is working to add them.

“This town’s growing, and we’re getting younger. " Right now, we at Bachman, our fields are already small as it is, so whatever they decide to do is going to benefit everybody,” said Ponder.

An online survey is open for feedback: The city encourages everyone to participate, emphasizing that all feedback is important and greatly appreciated.

