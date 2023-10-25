Houston Capital Murder suspect arrested in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Capital Murder suspect out of Houston is now behind bars in the Walker County jail.

Tuesday, Huntsville Police learned that the suspect, Jachob Byrd, was staying in the area.

According to a press release from the police department, officers then located Byrd at a Huntsville apartment and served an arrest warrant issued out of Harris County.

The murder Byrd is accused of happened on Aug. 22, 2023. The victim, Eric Brown, was reportedly found dead inside a Houston home with multiple gunshot wounds. Harris County Detectives identified Byrd as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Sept. 11.

At last check, no bond has been set for Byrd.

