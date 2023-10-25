Man arrested after crashing car into fence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man from Franklin is facing a charge of evading arrest after leading police on a chase Tuesday.

Quintron Parnell was released on bond Wednesday.

The arrest report shows police first tried to pull Parnell over for an expired registration and not using his turn signal. When the officer turned their lights on to pull Parnell over, Parnell reportedly drove into an apartment complex. The officer says Parnell tried to get out of the car while it was still moving and crashed his car into a fence.

The report shows he then ran into a nearby apartment. He eventually came out and was taken into custody.

