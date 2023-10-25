Slow moving line of storms arrives Thursday.
Dust off the rain gear, it’s going to be a messy one.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain is still the plan for the Brazos Valley on Thursday. While it will not be raining all day for everyone, we expect rain to be falling most of the day over at least parts of the Brazos Valley.
THURSDAY 6:30PM UPDATE: Heavy rainfall continues to cover much of the Brazos Valley this evening. The heaviest of the downpours are falling over San Jacinto, Montgomery, and Waller Counties as the wide band of storms pushes through the south and southeastern portions of our area. This line is continuing to pour a steady rain across the Brazos Valley this evening, but there are finally some signs of weakening. This is good news because a lot of us will be dealing with some flooding after today’s downpour.
THURSDAY 5PM UPDATE: Widespread downpours continue to fill up PinPoint Radar heading into Thursday evening. As most of us get on the road for the evening commute, it could take a bit longer than normal. Even if it is not actively raining where you are driving, roadways will likely still be slick and potentially have some standing water where heavier rain has fallen. Plans this evening? Rain will still be in play for most through about 10 pm. Coverage and intensity will decrease into the early hours of Friday.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: The Flood Watch that was issued earlier Thursday morning has now been extended in both time and area. Local counties included in that watch are Milam, Robertson, and Lee Counties. As of this afternoon, that watch is in effect until midnight tonight. Rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall will bring widespread totals 1″-3″, with isolated totals upwards of 5″ will be possible.
Through the lunch hour, multiple flood advisories have been issued for the northwestern corner of the Brazos Valley as well as a Flash Flood Warning including Milam County. This is where we have seen the heaviest rainfall so far Thursday, with radar estimated totals upwards of 8″.
THURSDAY MID-MORNING UPDATE: Reports of a brief tornado just to the west of the area have us watching the initial line of thunderstorms for a low-end, isolated tornado risk. Essentially, enough low-level atmospheric rotation has been realized, and individual cells may work up enough organization to spawn brief, relatively weak tornadoes.
We expect this risk to go DOWN as the day goes on, as more widespread rain and storms develop, where they don’t have their own environment to soak up moisture and energy. Overall, the risk for severe weather remains very LOW. Updates will be regularly found on your PinPoint App and on air when necessary.
WHEN:
The biggest change to Thursday’s rain chance is the timing. The overall motion of this line has been and will continue to be, very slow. While some of us could see some spotty activity during the morning commute, the line now looks to arrive around mid-morning at the earliest. While not all of us will see rain all day, scattered, slow-moving, clusters of storms are expected for portions of the Brazos Valley at any time throughout the day. Let’s walk through what we can expect:
- Thursday Morning: Thursday will start like the last few mornings for the majority of us. We will keep about a 30% chance of spotty showers through about 9am. The bulk of the line will arrive shortly after for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
- Thursday Afternoon: From noon through about 5 p.m., the most widespread coverage will situate itself across the Brazos Valley. So while you may not need the rain gear as you head out the door Thursday morning, you will want it for school pick-up and the afternoon drive.
- Thursday Evening/Night: The leading edge of rain and storms will be clear of the area by the evening hours, but there is still a decent chance some will see heavy rain through at least dinner time. We expect to be quiet by or before midnight.
IMPACTS:
While there is a possibility for a stronger storm or two to pop up, locally, our concern is more focused on heavy rainfall. This system’s overall motion is very slow, and with ample moisture available to tap into, forecast rain totals could easily push on the other side of 2″. Widespread totals will likely situate between 0.5″-1.5″, with isolated higher totals between 2″-3″ depending on where the heavier pockets set up and areas that pick up multiple rounds of rainfall. Because of this, the Brazos Valley is now included in the Weather Prediction Center’s Excessive Rainfall Outlook. Especially through the midday and afternoon hours, we will need to monitor for low-lying, street, and creek flooding.
