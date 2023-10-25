Staple show returning to Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College as one of its staple shows will soon make a comeback. The company is presenting “The Rocky Horror Show” starting Thursday, and this will be the show’s sixth time in the lineup.

It was done in 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2019. In 2020, the company played the movie and had a drive-in experience for the community due to COVID.

“It’s so great to have it back,” Adrienne Dobson said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Dobson, the company’s executive director, is the show’s choreographer and is playing the role of Usherette. She describes the show as a party.

“If you’ve never seen the movie, you’re still going to have a really good time,” Dobson said. “If you’ve seen the movie, you’re going to love it because it’s all the same characters. We have amazing performers doing it.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Those who’ve seen the show at The Theatre Company in previous years may remember Tyler Lewis playing Dr. Frankenfurter. This time, Lewis is directing the production.

“‘The Rocky Horror Show’ was actually my first show here so putting my own spin on it, I wanted to basically make it my own but still keep that Theatre Company touch,” Lewis said.

In addition, the show will be Lewis’ directorial debut.

“It was a big task, but I had an amazing community around me,” Lewis said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“The Rocky Horror Show” will run from Thursday to Saturday. Time and ticket details can be found here. This is an adult show.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others
Slow-moving rain and storms expected on Thursday that could add some time to the afternoon...
Slow moving line of storms arrives Thursday.
Halloweentown will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and...
Friday’s Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan moved to next week due to weather

Latest News

A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Friday Afternoon Weather Update - October 27
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
PACT Design Studio designers showcase window display
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Downtown Bryan's Halloweentown rescheduled to Oct. 31
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Halloweentown presenting sponsors offering candy, games and raffles