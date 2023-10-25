Staple show returning to Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College as one of its staple shows will soon make a comeback. The company is presenting “The Rocky Horror Show” starting Thursday, and this will be the show’s sixth time in the lineup.

It was done in 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2019. In 2020, the company played the movie and had a drive-in experience for the community due to COVID.

“It’s so great to have it back,” Adrienne Dobson said.

Dobson, the company’s executive director, is the show’s choreographer and is playing the role of Usherette. She describes the show as a party.

“If you’ve never seen the movie, you’re still going to have a really good time,” Dobson said. “If you’ve seen the movie, you’re going to love it because it’s all the same characters. We have amazing performers doing it.”

Those who’ve seen the show at The Theatre Company in previous years may remember Tyler Lewis playing Dr. Frankenfurter. This time, Lewis is directing the production.

“‘The Rocky Horror Show’ was actually my first show here so putting my own spin on it, I wanted to basically make it my own but still keep that Theatre Company touch,” Lewis said.

In addition, the show will be Lewis’ directorial debut.

“It was a big task, but I had an amazing community around me,” Lewis said.

“The Rocky Horror Show” will run from Thursday to Saturday. Time and ticket details can be found here. This is an adult show.

