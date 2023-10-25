Study released, TxDOT asks for resident feedback on I-14 project

TxDOT is involving the public in the beginning stages of planning for the interstate.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation Bryan District is hosting public meetings to share plans for a future interstate and receive feedback from residents.

The plan for the I-14 Central Texas Corridor has been in the works for years, with future potential to cross the state of Texas and even continue into neighboring states. The new interstate is expected to go through Bryan and College Station and potentially alleviate some traffic in areas like Highway 21 and Highway 6. The entire Bryan District of the plan would stretch from Bell to Walker Counties, with goals of providing safe and reliable east-west connectivity, improving traffic mobility including freight, relieving congestion caused by increasing traffic demand, and supporting deployment from our military bases to strategic ports.

Plans being presented Wednesday night also include a potential loop system for the BCS area. This would be I-214 intended to pass over I-14.

The meeting on Wednesday night is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. located at Legends Event Center in Bryan. Comments from residents can be submitted online during and after the meetings.

Residents must submit their comments by Monday, Nov. 20 in order for them to be included in the official open-house summary. Feedback can be submitted here.

