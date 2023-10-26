Aggie offense knows they need to play better in the second half down the stretch

Aggie offense knows they need to play better in the second half down the stretch
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will step back on the field Saturday after last week’s bye. Besides getting a chance to get healthier the team also had a chance to reflect on the first half of the season and their 4-3 record.

The two most recent games to reflect on for the Aggies would be a pair of difficult loss to Alabama and Tennessee. In both instances the offense went into the half with the lead and only scored 3 points as the lead vanished and the team lost.

A&M tight end Max Wright spoke to the media on Monday and knows the offense needs to be much more assertive in the second half of games moving forward.

“We came out of the half in both of those games ahead. We were winning,” said Wright. “That is on us as players to keep the fire going and keeping the intensity up coming out of the half and not getting comfortable. That is one of the things that we talk about, is not just trying to hold a team down, but put them into the ground!” wrapped up the graduate player.

Now on the other side of the ball the Aggie defense is still tied for number one in the country in sacks averaging four per game.

South Carolina is one of the worse teams in the country in avoiding sacks having allowed 30 so far this season.

The Texas A&M team record for sacks in a game is 10 and was accomplished twice during the1995 season against Texas Tech and then repeated against Middle Tennessee State.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others
Slow-moving rain and storms expected on Thursday that could add some time to the afternoon...
Slow moving line of storms arrives Thursday.
Halloweentown will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and...
Friday’s Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan moved to next week due to weather

Latest News

Aggie women’s swimming and diving upset No. 6 Lady Vols at home
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
A&M swimming and diving upsets No. 6 Tennessee
Aggies Record Best Team Finishes in Over Seven Years at SEC Championships
Aggie women’s swimming host Tennessee on Reunion Weekend
Aggie men face Tennessee in swimming top-15 SEC matchup