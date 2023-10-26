Ballet Brazos gets ready for another season of the Nutcracker

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is once again time to see the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King, and get lost in the world of Tchaikovsky as Ballet Brazos presents the 12th annual production of the Nutcracker. Kaylee and Kara Michaelson came on First News at Four to tell us more about the performance, and how they got started in ballet.

“I got started at a pretty young age, and I think my first ever role was a little mouse in the Nutcracker,” said Kaylee Michaelson.

You can find more information on the performances and the dancers in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others
Slow-moving rain and storms expected on Thursday that could add some time to the afternoon...
Slow moving line of storms arrives Thursday.
Halloweentown will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and...
Friday’s Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan moved to next week due to weather

Latest News

A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Friday Afternoon Weather Update - October 27
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
PACT Design Studio designers showcase window display
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Downtown Bryan's Halloweentown rescheduled to Oct. 31
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Halloweentown presenting sponsors offering candy, games and raffles