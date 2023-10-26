Ballet Brazos gets ready for another season of the Nutcracker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is once again time to see the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King, and get lost in the world of Tchaikovsky as Ballet Brazos presents the 12th annual production of the Nutcracker. Kaylee and Kara Michaelson came on First News at Four to tell us more about the performance, and how they got started in ballet.

“I got started at a pretty young age, and I think my first ever role was a little mouse in the Nutcracker,” said Kaylee Michaelson.

You can find more information on the performances and the dancers in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.