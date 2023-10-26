Brazos Valley author writes first book, The Chambers Files

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley native Charles Rogers is excited to announce his first-ever novel is out now for readers to enjoy.

The Chambers Files is a mystery book, which follows Detective Bobby Chambers as he gets to the bottom of some criminal activity that’s all connected in Northern Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Wyoming.

“It’s kind of a series of short stories, I mean they’re all connected,” said Rogers.

He said the mystery genre has always fascinated him.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching crime shows and reading mystery novels and that kind of thing,” said Rogers.

Rogers said it has always been his dream to write a book, and after all his hard work, it’s rewarding to see it payoff.

“I enjoyed writing it and I’ve written it over a series of several months, probably close to a year and a half, two years,” explained Rogers. “It’s exciting to finally see it in print.”

The Chambers Files is available online at retailers like Barnes and Noble, or you can pick up your copy in-store at Hyperbole Bookstore in College Station.

Rogers will be hosting a book signing there on Dec. 2 from 3-4 p.m., and would love for any fans of the novel to attend.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.