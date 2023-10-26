Classroom Champion: Harper Hall of College Station High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Harper Hall.

The College Station High School senior has a 4.7 grade point average and ranks 7th in his class. Harper is a member of the National Honor Society and has never made a ‘B’ in high school placing him on the All A Honor Roll every semester. As a sophomore he earned Outstanding Performance in Advanced Algebra. Last year he was named an AP Scholar with Honors. He earned the top score of a 5 on his AP Exams in Physics, US history, English, and Psychology.

“And one of the things that really impressed me about Harper from the start was that he was willing to push himself and do hard things,” said AP US History Teacher Chad Lehrman.

Athletically, Harper plays football, is a powerlifter, and a member of the College Station Anglers fishing team made up of students from both College Station and A&M Consolidated High School.

In 2022 the College Station Anglers won the Texas High School Bass Association State Championship. Last year he claimed the Big Bass Award at the Somerville Tournament.

Harper is an offensive lineman on the Cougar football team and serves as a team captain.

“Harper is a great all-American kid. He’s a hardworking football player. He’s a leader on our team. And because of his actions and because of his intellect and because of his character, he’s easy to follow,” said Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor.

“It’s like Noah Sherman last year won this award, and I really like what he said. He’s a smart guy. He loves seeing an A on the report card. And I do love that. It’s a competition and everything like this, like winning a football game is competition. It’s also a competition in the classroom. So that’s really what drives me. And that means going above and beyond,” said Harper Hall.

Harper plans on attending Texas A&M and majoring in Neuroscience.

Congratulations to Harper Hall of College Station High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

