Click your heels together three times and you might end up at Junior League’s Charity Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Follow the Yellow Brick Road all the way to Charity Ball this December!

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-11 p.m., at Legends Event Center.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, this year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home,” a tribute to The Wizard of Oz.

“When we were thinking about our theme, we came up with ‘there’s no place like home’ because there are so many great organizations that we support and that we love to be a part of as Junior League. These organizations create home environments for kids and their families, whether that be at school and where we’re providing supplies for them or through supporting our short-term grants program, which can be for organizations like United Way, that really support families and what home might look like for them. We’re really excited to connect that mission with our theme for the event this year,” JLBCS Charity Ball Chair, Martha Vilas, said.

“I feel like it’s like a big celebration. It’s the best time of year. It’s so much fun. Everybody comes out, you get dressed up. Who doesn’t love getting dressed up? While you’re celebrating and you’re enjoying the evening, you’re also giving back to the community. It’s a two-for-one,” JLBCS Charity Ball Logistics Chair, Ashley McCoy, said.

Purchase your tickets for the Charity Ball here.

If you’re unable to attend, but would still like to support Junior League’s mission, you can buy a raffle ticket here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.