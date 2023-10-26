Curious Collections hosting Taylor Swift, Black Pumas listening party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Be some of the first people to hear new music from Taylor Swift and the Black Pumas with some of their biggest fans Thursday night.

Curious Collection Vinyl Records & More will be hosting an album party beginning at 11 p.m. with the release of 1989: Taylor’s Version.

After the end of Swift’s album, the store will play Black Pumas’ new album Chronicles Of A Diamond.

Curious Collections owner Mary House says not only can you listen to the albums but also take them home with you Thursday night.

“We get to sell the album, you get to listen to it all at once, it’s just a great time.”

The store will be having listening parties for Taking Back Sunday and Chris Stapelton later this year.

During the listening party, the store will be collecting toiletries to donate to a local pantry and also money for a breast cancer patient.

Curious Collections will reopen it doors on Thursday at 10 p.m. and suggest getting to the store early if you want to buy a copy of the albums on Vinyl.

