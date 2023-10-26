Feel fall in the air this weekend at A&M United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for cooler weather and Halloween, A&M United Methodist Church is inviting the public to their annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat.

The event is Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church.

The church has been holding this event for years now, and it’s something they look forward to each time the season rolls around.

“Anytime that I can get a family together and be intentional about it, and give them an avenue to be together then that’s why I do what I do, and that’s why we have this fall festival,” said Gwenda Beavers with family ministry.

Last year the event saw around 1,200 people. This year, they hope to see even more!

