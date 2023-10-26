Feel fall in the air this weekend at A&M United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for cooler weather and Halloween, A&M United Methodist Church is inviting the public to their annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat.

The event is Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church.

The church has been holding this event for years now, and it’s something they look forward to each time the season rolls around.

“Anytime that I can get a family together and be intentional about it, and give them an avenue to be together then that’s why I do what I do, and that’s why we have this fall festival,” said Gwenda Beavers with family ministry.

Last year the event saw around 1,200 people. This year, they hope to see even more!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.