Former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores discusses new House Speaker, ERCOT’s winter preparation

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representative Mike Johnson will be the next U.S. Speaker of the House. Wednesday afternoon, he received 220 votes to secure the position.

“The challenge before us is great, but the time for action is now,” Johnson said to his fellow lawmakers. “I will not let you down.”

It’s been a tough few weeks for Republicans who struggled to get on the same page.

Former U.S. Representative Bill Flores joined News 3 at 6 to discuss the new speaker.

“They decided to back Mike because he’s a visionary leader, he’s thoughtful, he’s able to build coalitions, he’s humble and he’s articulate. He has all those great qualities to be a leader because he realizes he is the speaker of the whole house, not just the Republican conference,” Flores said.

Now that a new speaker has been elected, Flores says it’s back to business.

“They immediately started scheduling votes one after the other so it’s back to business,” he said. “They have a lot of catching up to do over the last few weeks of activities that were delayed, but Johnson runs a tight ship and I feel really good about their ability to catch up and do the right things for the American people.”

Flores also serves as the vice chair of ERCOT. Earlier this month, ERCOT said it was going to increase operating reserves to get ready for the winter peak season.

“Texas is a fast-growing state so that brings the good news of economic growth but also brings the challenges of trying to find power,” Flores said.

“When ERCOT ran its models for the winter it found a few cases where it was going to be short on power, and it couldn’t count on intermittent power, so basically what it’s saying is they want to go out and buy another three gigawatts of dispatchable power that’s always there whenever ERCOT calls on it to be available.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others
Slow-moving rain and storms expected on Thursday that could add some time to the afternoon...
Slow moving line of storms arrives Thursday.
Halloweentown will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and...
Friday’s Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan moved to next week due to weather

Latest News

A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Friday Afternoon Weather Update - October 27
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
PACT Design Studio designers showcase window display
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Downtown Bryan's Halloweentown rescheduled to Oct. 31
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Halloweentown presenting sponsors offering candy, games and raffles