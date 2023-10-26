Friday’s Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan moved to next week due to weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to forecasted inclement weather conditions, Halloweentown in Historic Downtown Bryan will now take place on Tuesday, October 31st from 4 p.m. until the candy runs out.

The event was planned for Friday, October 27.

Halloweentown will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road.

Free street parking is available in marked spaces outside street closure areas. Paid parking is available in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage located at 200 East 27th Street.

