Give your plants some TLC for year-round happiness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you had to say a sad goodbye to your trees and plants after this harsh summer, you’re not alone.

“Even plants that have been well established have died, especially plants that might like to live in really favorable conditions like filtered light in the afternoon,” horticulture expert, Anne Deleon, said.

Deleon says now is the best time of the year to replant.

“Fall is the best time to try to get your trees and shrubs reestablished. The reason being is that even during the winter, the top may not be growing and it may be completely dormant, the ground here never freezes. That root system will continue to grow and it will be better able to handle that first summer, which is the the worst time for a plant,” she explained.

If you’re replanting, it’s important to take some weekly precautions.

“Use root stimulator. I can’t emphasize that enough and don’t just use it one time when you first plant the plant, use it on a weekly basis until that bottle is empty,” Deleon encouraged.

If you don’t know where to start, the experts at The Farm Patch are here to help.

“I talk to our customers about what they want, what their their needs are and if they have pictures of their yard, that’s really helpful. Then I’ll ask them if they have more shade or sun, if they have morning sun, afternoon sun, all day sun and try to get them the right plant for the place that they want to plant it,” Deleon said.

The Farm Patch is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

