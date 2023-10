LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An overturned tanker caused FM 39 to close for more than an hour Thursday.

The area impacted was between Highway 7 and CR 494 south of the Robbins community.

The Leon County Office of Emergency Management says there was a hazmat spill.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in Bryan.

