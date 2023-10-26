Hilltop Lakes EMS and Fire Department fundrasing for new ambulance

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Hilltop Lakes EMS and Fire Department started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new ambulance.

Hilltop Lakes EMS and Fire Department only have one operating ambulance on site, and officials say it’s on its last leg. The EMS Director, Dennis Smith, says the ambulance is facing major mechanical and electrical problems, running the risk of breaking down.

“The ambulance is about 10 years old. It has oil leaks and electrical issues that we have to attend to pretty much daily,” Smith said.

The department covers 88 miles.

“The closest hospital is about 50 miles from here, so we’re it,” said Smith.

They are trying to raise $300,000 for a new ambulance. If this ambulance stops working, the Fire Department never wants to get to a point where they’re unable to help someone with a medical emergency.

The President of the Emergency Services District in Leon County, Hank Dembosky, says they are fundraising due to the fact that many residents in the area qualify for a tax exemption.

“We are very limited by the amount of money we are able to collect in property taxes,” said Dembosky.

The Assistant Chief of the Fire Department, Santiago Guerrero, started a GoFundme Link to ask for support from members outside of the community.

“It just seems like our community has given us everything that they can and I think that it was time for us to start reaching out further, as far as we can go,” said Guerrero.

So far, they have raised $110 and say they are appreciative of any donation that will help reach their goal.

You can donate online through their GoFundMe page:

You can also write a check to “Hilltop Lakes Fire Dept. Inc” with a memo of “Ambulance Fund.” Those checks can be mailed to 1884 Hilltop Lakes, Texas 77871.

If you have any questions you can contact EMS Direct, Dennis Smith, at (903)-512-2011 or htlvfd-emsad@outlook.com.

