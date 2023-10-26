House fire brings local family together

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local family who lost their home in a fire Tuesday evening were brought closer together in the aftermath.

Robert Robertson recently retired from his job with Texas A&M University. Allison Robertson is a longtime teacher at Bryan ISD. Her son, Lucas Hiney, followed in her footsteps.

“When you spend your life serving other people, you just do it,” Robert said.

On Tuesday, their family home in Caldwell went up in flames.

No one was injured during the blaze. The family still doesn’t know the cause of the fire.

“Over the course of years, you put a lot of work into a home - repairs, remodels. And in the space of, what was it, an hour, maybe? It’s all gone, and that part really kind of hurts,” Robert said.

But in the aftermath, Lucas Hiney says his family united in a way he’s never seen before.

“We sat down on the back porch amidst the smoke and we had dinner and we made a plan,” Hiney said, “And it was kind of, you know, a beautiful moment.”

The extent of the damage is still unknown, but the family says they’re not concerned about the things they lost. For them, it’s about the memories they saved.

“My brother actually recently passed away. Out of all the pictures that were severely damaged, his were the ones that had the least damage done,” Hiney said.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with expenses. Robert said they’re taking it ‘one day at a time’ as they decide what to do with the property.

”There’s beautiful memories to be made anywhere. Whether we rebuild or whether they, you know, relocate, there’s beautiful memories just waiting to be made,” Hiney said.

