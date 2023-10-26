Huntsville police officer released from hospital to a warm welcome at the department.

First responders and family gather to welcome Sgt. Kyle Dockery back home after being released from the hospital.(Photo courtesy: Huntsville PD)
By Jadyn Stack
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville police officer who was shot multiple times while working two weeks ago was released from the hospital on Wednesday. The department held a reception and procession to welcome Sergeant Kyle Dockery back to the Huntsville Police Department on Oct. 25.

“It’s a small community and it’s a small first responder community around here and just about everybody was there when it happened, and just about everybody was here to see him come home,” said Wade Roberts, Support Services Lieutenant.

Multiple agencies came together at the Huntsville Police Department to welcome the officer back including the Sherriff’s Department, Emergency Medical Services, and the Fire Department.

“Everybody just pulled together, that was probably the biggest takeaway,” said Robert. “Everybody that’s around here really supported us over the last couple of weeks and it’s pretty amazing to see.”

After the Huntsville Police Officer was shot multiple times on October 12, the officer was sent to a Conroe hospital for treatment of his critical condition wounds. While at the hospital for two weeks, Sergeant Dockery went through two surgeries to aid in his recovery that were both successful and helped him make his way home.

“He’s got a ways to go, obviously, with the recovery,” said Roberts. “He suffered some pretty significant injuries that are going to take a while to recover from, but I know the community will continue to support him, I know we will continue to support him.”

