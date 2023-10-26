New distillery, Hush and Whisper, prepares for opening in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new distillery has moved into one of Downtown Bryan’s most historic buildings and the tallest building in Downtown, the Varisco Building.

Now, Hush and Whisper is ready to open its doors.

Manager and co-founder, Caleb Clanton, said this dream started in 2018 and will finally welcome the public on Nov. 2.

“We were so excited that this building worked out for us and for us to be able to locate ourselves in Downtown Bryan and there’s an amazing sense of community here and we’re happy to be a part of that,” Clanton said.

This move-in included a heavy renovation, with the current space boasting shiny new distilling equipment and a mid-century modern style with some Art Deco touches.

Hush and Whisper distill their own whiskey, gin and vodka. This process happens on-site and gives customers the chance to see what goes on behind the glass.

“We’re happy to show you what distilling is, how Whiskey’s made and times every step of the process and that’s really what we’re about here,” Clanton said.

Those working behind the scenes include a head distiller and tasting room manager, all making the spirits and crafted cocktails possible in the new venue. But Clanton says it also takes the engineers and architects to make the space possible, and the local farmers helping provide the corn and grains that start each batch of liquor.

Clanton says customers can stop by for a tasting, a tour or just relax in a social spot after work. They’ll even work with you to find spirits and flavors that work for you.

“I think a lot of people have one bad experience and they’re just like ‘well I’m not I’m not a gin person or I’m not a whiskey person.’ But there are many different ways to enjoy it and we’re hoping for that. We’d love to see people in here. You know coming on a tour coming in for a cocktail before dinner or after dinner and just kind of enjoying the space,” he said.

The new spot is located at 219 North Main Street.

