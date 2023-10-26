Southwest unveils new digital bag tracking service

Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.
Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Southwest customers can now track their bags through the carrier.

The airline says people can view the status of their checked bags on southwest.com and the mobile app.

It confirms when tags are printed and then when bags are loaded and unloaded from the aircraft.

Experts have recommended travelers use electronic tracking devices in their bags to make it easier to find lost luggage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
College Station rezoning hopes to increase affordable housing, while addressing neighborhood...
College Station rezoning hopes to increase affordable housing, while addressing neighborhood Integrity
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others

Latest News

The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday
Heart-shaped cut-outs with messages of positivity adorns trees in downtown Lewiston, Maine,...
Maine embarks on healing and searches for answers a day after mass killing suspect is found dead
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a press conference after the man suspected of killing 18...
'Now is the time to heal:' Maine gov. speaks after mass shooting suspect found dead
An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New...
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation