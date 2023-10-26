Texas A&M to battle LSU in Baton Rouge regular season finale

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- The Texas A&M soccer team wraps up the regular-season with Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. road match against the LSU Tigers.

The Aggies are in search of a SEC Western Division title. A victory over LSU seals a share of the SEC West crown. A win against the Bayou Bengals coupled with a tie or loss by Arkansas against Mississippi State will give Texas A&M the outright title and a No. 1 or 2 seed at the SEC Tournament.

Jazmine Wilkinson enters the contest as the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week. The native of Nanaimo, British Columbia registered her first career hat trick in the Aggies’ 4-3 win against Tennessee. The Arizona State transfer leads the Maroon & White with 21 points on nine goals and three assists.

Texas A&M owns a 12-0-2 edge in a series against LSU bookended by ties. The initial meeting came at the NCAA Tournament second round in 2009. The teams played to a 1-1 draw with the Maroon & White advancing on penalty kicks, 4-2. The Aggies won the next 12 meetings by a combined tally of 29-5. Last season, the A&M win streak was broken by a 2-2 tie. The Maroon & White led 2-0 after 15 minutes on goals by Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra, but LSU’s Rammie Noel scored in the 26th minute and just 1:05 into the second half Ida Hermannsdottir converted on a PK to tie the match.

The Aggies own an all-time record of 26-0-2 against teams from Louisiana. In addition to being 12-0-2 against LSU, the unbeaten string features a 3-0-0 mark against McNeese and Northwestern State. Texas A&M also has two wins apiece versus Centenary, Grambling and Tulane. The Maroon & White won their only matches played against Louisiana and Southern.

Texas A&M boasts 15 goal scorers on the year, including one from netminder Kenna Caldwell. The Aggies also own a league-high 10 players with multiple goal scorers on the season. Ol’ Sarge’s charges and Vanderbilt are the only SEC teams with seven players to notch three or more goals.

The match will be televised nationally on SEC Network with Alex Perlman (play-by-play) and Marion Crowder (color) on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio in the 12th Man Mobile app with David Ellis and Thomas Dick on the call.

